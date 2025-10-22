Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETHZ – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Flag Ship Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -$6.17 million -1.09 Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors $437.67 million -$68.90 million -9.21

Flag Ship Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Flag Ship Acquisition. Flag Ship Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flag Ship Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors 4783 9956 15979 370 2.38

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flag Ship Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.79%. Given Flag Ship Acquisition’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flag Ship Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Flag Ship Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flag Ship Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 10.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 931% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -141.25% -80.77% Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flag Ship Acquisition competitors beat Flag Ship Acquisition on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Flag Ship Acquisition Company Profile

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

