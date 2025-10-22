Foundry Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,129,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,546,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,584 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 47.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 100.0% in the second quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.97.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSFT opened at $517.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.38. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

