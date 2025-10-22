Foundry Financial Group Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $265.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

