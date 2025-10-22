Gibson Capital LLC Sells 87 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Gibson Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 442,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,170,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 527.8% during the second quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

