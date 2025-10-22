GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,504,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the first quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GFS opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -169.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

