H. B. Fuller Company $FUL Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $36,830,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In related news, VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,099 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $61,884.69. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $184,978.35. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. H. B. Fuller Company has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUL

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.