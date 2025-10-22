Head-To-Head Contrast: ATIF (ZBAI) versus Its Rivals

ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ATIF to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $620,000.00 -$3.19 million -1.20 ATIF Competitors $2.98 billion $272.15 million 19.98

ATIF’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ATIF and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A -90.49% -79.46% ATIF Competitors 7.75% 26.60% 8.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATIF and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATIF Competitors 79 717 1295 63 2.62

As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 24.87%. Given ATIF’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATIF rivals beat ATIF on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

