Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $265.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

