IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flagstar Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLG opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

FLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Flagstar Financial and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

