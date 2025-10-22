IFP Advisors Inc Sells 429 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,113 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after acquiring an additional 632,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,293,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.40%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

