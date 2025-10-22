IFP Advisors Inc Sells 90 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,415.05. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,111,204.40. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $333.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.32. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

