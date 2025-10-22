International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,418,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after buying an additional 665,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,791 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in International Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 947,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,643 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 788,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 718,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 109,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. International Bancshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

