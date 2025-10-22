Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.60.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

