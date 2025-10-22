Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $744.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,353.28. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,196,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

