Invitation Home (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $679.4050 million for the quarter. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitation Home to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitation Home Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 12.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 7.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

