Invitation Home (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $679.4050 million for the quarter. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.
Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitation Home to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Invitation Home Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Invitation Home Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 12.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 7.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.
View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH
Invitation Home Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Home
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.