Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Stock Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,641,000 after buying an additional 2,383,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,093 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 462,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 234,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.