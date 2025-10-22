iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.