Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. $CADL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

CADL opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.94. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

