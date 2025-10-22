Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Blackford bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

