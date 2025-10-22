Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.19. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

