Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 12.6% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 75,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Ambarella by 67.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 441,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 178,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 61.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $93.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,947 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $154,650.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,385.96. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $178,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 977,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,637,106.04. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

