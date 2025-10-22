Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,146 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $12,621,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.88. The company has a market cap of $816.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

