JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Lifted by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.8% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

