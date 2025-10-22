JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.16 and its 200-day moving average is $279.88. The stock has a market cap of $816.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

