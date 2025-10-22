Kemper (KMPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Kemper has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $73.01.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 39.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 198,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.