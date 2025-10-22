KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 421,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 464,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 23.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter valued at about $435,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 4.7%

GRDN stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.83. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRDN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRDN

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.