Knife River Corporation $KNF Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $1,796,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Knife River by 32.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $52,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Knife River by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Trading Down 0.3%

Knife River stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.57. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “cautious” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

