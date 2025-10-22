Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.