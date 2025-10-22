Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 152,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 11,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 190,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,252,000 after buying an additional 101,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2%

AAPL opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $265.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $217.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.