Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $816.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.