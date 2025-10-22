LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $57.01 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $669,548,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

