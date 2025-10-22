Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NASDAQ:META opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $744.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

