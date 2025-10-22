Maestria Partners LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Maestria Partners LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 6.7% of Maestria Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $2,990,544,000. Amundi grew its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $571,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $744.95 and its 200 day moving average is $686.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

