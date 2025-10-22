Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 11.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $257.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

