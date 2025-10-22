McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Apple by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $265.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

