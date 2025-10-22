Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 295.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,049,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,424,000 after buying an additional 1,182,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.4%

MPW opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.