Meritage Portfolio Management Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,353.28. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

