Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,053 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 442,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,170,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.16 and a 200 day moving average of $279.88. The firm has a market cap of $816.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

