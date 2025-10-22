Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Lowered by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of LRI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Amundi increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

