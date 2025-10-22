Meta Platforms (META) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $49.3443 billion for the quarter. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $744.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 125,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,058,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

