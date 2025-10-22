Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $517.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.38. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Melius Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.97.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

