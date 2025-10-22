Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.88. The stock has a market cap of $816.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

