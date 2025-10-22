Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Acquires 3,679 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 527.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

