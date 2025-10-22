Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.85. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

