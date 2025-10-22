Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.24. 25,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 31,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.
Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Trust
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.