Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.24. 25,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 31,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.