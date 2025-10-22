NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 121,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,529,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,555,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $669,548,776. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

