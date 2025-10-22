NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $96,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $669,548,776. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

