NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Increased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,328,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,987 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 8.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,315,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.