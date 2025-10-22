NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.5% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.