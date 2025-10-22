NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Decreased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $669,548,776 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

